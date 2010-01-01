Signed in as:
For over 15+ years, The Miles-Lee Foundation have been helping underprivileged men, woman, the elderly, especially children and animals as well by donating monetary, in-kind, clothing, food and other valuable resources. The Foundation provides relief to the poor during difficult times such as the shortage of food, medicines, clothing and shelter. We support the underserved by providing them with the necessary resources needed for their basic survival. The Foundation also contributes to third parties by volunteering our services in support of their educational and charitable programs
• Donations of any kind are accepted: (Monetary, Clothing, Food, Medicines, etc….)
• Volunteering your time to help a great cause
• Spreading the word about The Miles-Lee Foundation to your family and friends by having them follow the Foundation page on Instagram/Facebook/Snapchat and directing them to the www.milesleefoundation.com website.
